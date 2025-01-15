Uzbek airline to launch flights to Tajikistan's Dushanbe

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 15. Centrum AirUzbek airline is set to launch flights from Tashkent to Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, starting on March 30, 2025, Trend reports via the company.

The airline plans to launch flights on eight additional routes in addition to Dushanbe: Moscow, Kazan, Novosibirsk, Almaty, Tel Aviv, Seoul, and Urgench.

"We aim to provide our passengers with more opportunities for comfortable and affordable travel. The launch of new destinations meets the demands of our customers and supports our goal of becoming a leader in the regional air transport market," said Abdulaziz Abdurakhmanov, CEO of Centrum Air.

Centrum Air, founded on January 18, 2023, as part of a government initiative, is the largest private airline in Uzbekistan.