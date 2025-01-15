China, Azerbaijan hold first round of WTO accession talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. China and Azerbaijan have held their first round of negotiations regarding Azerbaijan's accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO), Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Commerce of China.

"The first round of bilateral negotiations between China and Azerbaijan regarding Azerbaijan's accession to the World Trade Organization took place in Baku on January 13-14, 2025. The discussions covered key issues related to trade in goods and services, with both parties reaching a consensus on several important points. The decision was made to accelerate subsequent stages of the negotiations to facilitate Azerbaijan's prompt accession to the WTO," the ministry said.

To note, Azerbaijan first applied for WTO membership in 1997 and is currently in negotiations with 21 WTO members, including China, the EU, and the US, to gain access to their markets.