ICRC reps visit Armenian war criminals detained in Azerbaijan's Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. Representatives from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) visited detainees of Armenian descent in Azerbaijan’s Baku this January, whose identities were provided by the Azerbaijani authorities, ICRC told Trend.

According to the ICRC, the visits included meetings with the detainees and provided an opportunity for them to communicate with their families.

"The ICRC, in line with its mandate, assesses the appeals and conditions of detention for these individuals and facilitates the restoration or continuation of contact with their families. As part of its procedures, the ICRC shares observations and recommendations regarding the visits only with the detaining party," the statement said.

To note, a total of 15 members of the separatist regime have been brought to justice in the criminal case, which is being investigated by a joint investigative group consisting of employees of the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Security Service.

Over the years, the Prosecutor General's Office opened criminal cases against these individuals, and they were put on the international wanted list.

To note, after the local anti-terrorist measures carried out last year, the law enforcement agencies of Azerbaijan detained the former so-called "presidents" of the illegal separatist regime Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, and Arayik Harutyunyan; former so-called "Foreign Minister" David Babayan; as well as former so-called "Chairman of Parliament" David Ishkhanyan; Generals Leva Mnatsakanyan and David Manukyan; and former so-called "Minister of State" Ruben Vardanyan. All of them were arrested and taken to Baku.