Azerbaijan debates priorities of its CICA chairmanship (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. The Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Kairat Sarybay on January 15, 2025, Trend reports.

According to the information, during the meeting the sides discussed priority directions of Azerbaijan's chairmanship in CICA for 2024-2026, current work within the organization, and prospects for the future.

The meeting highlighted our country's rich experience in multilateral diplomacy and successful chairmanship and noted with satisfaction that the concept paper presented by Azerbaijan on the CICA chairmanship covers a wide range of directions related to the further development of the organization, as well as strengthening cooperation between the countries.

Minister Bayramov noted that Kazakhstan, as the author of the idea, plays an important role in the development of the organization. He noted the importance of further enhancing the international role and effectiveness of the organization, expanding the practical benefits for member countries, and ensuring institutional development during our presidency. It was emphasized the importance of developing cooperation in the fields of education, climate change, youth, media, transport links, and many other areas. The minister emphasized that given that very important decisions on the global climate agenda were taken during Azerbaijan's COP29 presidency, there is a potential for projects within CICA in the field of combating climate change.

Secretary General Sarybay pointed out that the program of the visit to Azerbaijan is quite extensive; meetings with relevant structures will be useful in terms of obtaining detailed information on important topics for CICA and discussing the priorities of Azerbaijan's chairmanship.

The sides also exchanged views on other topics of mutual interest.

