Russia's gas exports to Iran set to take center stage in bilateral talks - Iranian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. The issue of exporting Russian gas to Iran will be one of the main topics of discussion during Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to Russia, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said to Iranian media, Trend reports.

Araghchi explained that the export of Russian gas to Iran could position the country as an energy and gas hub in the region.

The minister added that discussions are currently underway regarding the construction of oil and gas pipelines, which are considered one of the most significant projects between Iran and Russia. Progress is expected to be made on this matter during the visit.

“Iran has multiple connections with Russia, including through Central Asia, the Caspian Sea, and the Caucasus. Some of these connections have already been upgraded, while others are still under development," Araghchi said.

To note, on June 26, the executive director of Iran's National Gas Company, Majid Chegeni, and the executive director of Russia's Gazprom, Alexei Miller, signed a document on the transportation of Russian gas to Iran.

Iran is considered the 2nd largest country in the world, with gas reserves of about 34 trillion cubic meters. A total of 22 gas fields are operating in Iran.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is set to visit Moscow, Russia, on January 17, where the comprehensive strategic cooperation document between Iran and Russia is expected to be signed.