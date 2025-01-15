Armenian MFA sends note of protest to Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. The Armenian Foreign Ministry has sent a note of protest to Russia, the statement of the Armenian Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

According to the information, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the country Sergey Kopyrkin was summoned to the Foreign Ministry of Armenia.

“In connection with the January 12, 2025 edition of the program “Vesti Nedeli” on the All-Russian State TV Channel of the Russian Federation, during which artificially generated narratives against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia were voiced, the Ambassador of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin was summoned to the Armenian Foreign Ministry on January 15. During the meeting, the ambassador was handed a relevant note of protest,” the information notes.

