Azerbaijan, Russia review prospects for enhancing ties between accounts chambers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. A delegation from the Chamber of Accounts of the Republic of Azerbaijan is currently on a working visit to Moscow, Russia, Trend reports via the Supreme Audit Institution.

According to the statement, the visit included a bilateral meeting between the delegations of both countries.

Moreover, the parties exchanged views on existing opportunities to strengthen and develop cooperation between the institutions during the meeting.

