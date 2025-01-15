Azerbaijan hands home keys to nation's Khojaly residents (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. The group of former IDPs who temporarily lived in different cities and districts of the republic left for Khojaly city, Trend reports.

The former IDPs leaving Aghdam were met in their native land by employees of the Special Representation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Khankendi city, Aghdara and Khojaly districts.

The keys to the apartments were handed over to them in the presence of representatives of the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs, and the families settled in their new houses.

Executive Director of the Rehabilitation, Construction and Management Service in Khankendi city, Khojaly and Aghdara districts Telman Karimli noted that 46 families have been provided with permanent residence in Khojaly city.

“In the houses where there was no life for more than thirty years, now the lights are on, and laughter is heard. As of today, 46 families have been provided with permanent residence in Khojaly city. Since last year, resettlement has also begun in the village of Ballija in Khojaly district. This is the third resettlement in this village,” he noted.

The process of resettlement to the city of Khankendi, Khojaly and Aghdara districts will continue step by step in 2025.

To note, currently, a total of 28 households, which accounts for 135 individuals, have been relocated to the cities of Khojaly and Shusha, as well as Ballija village in the Khojaly district.

