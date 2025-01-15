Azerbaijan spotlights turnover volume in Nakhchivan with modern cash registers

Photo: State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. The State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is rolling up its sleeves and getting down to brass tacks on the introduction of new generation cash registers.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's State Tax Service shows that during 2024 the turnover registered through the new generation cash registers amounted to 404.5 million manat ($237.8 million).

Moreover, it was observed that this amount stands at 164.5 million manat ($96.7 million), representing a 1.7-fold increase compared to the figures recorded in 2023.

To note, approximately 2.3 million manat (equivalent to $1.3 million) has been disbursed back to consumers in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to date, as part of the initiative aimed at reimbursing a portion of the value-added tax. The consumer return metric for 2024 demonstrated a substantial uptick of 68 percent relative to the preceding fiscal year, culminating in a total exceeding 1.4 million manat ($823,000).

