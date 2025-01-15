Iran, Tajikistan set to sign multiple agreements during presidential visit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. Around 20 cooperation agreements will be signed between the two countries during the visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Tajikistan, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi told the Iranian media, Trend reports.

Araghchi explained that the cooperation agreements cover various fields, including trade, investment, water and electricity industries, technical engineering services, transportation, tourism, university research, and more.

Araghchi added that discussions regarding these agreements have taken place over several years.

The Iranian minister also mentioned that there are regional consultations between Iran and Tajikistan. The Eurasian region is highly important, and economic cooperation with Central Asian countries remains a focus of Iran's attention.

To note, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is set to arrive in Tajikistan on January 15 for a state visit, which will include a series of events over two days. Pezeshkian will be accompanied by a large delegation during the visit.

Following his time in Tajikistan, the Iranian president is scheduled to travel to Russia on January 17.