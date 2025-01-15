Iran focuses on strengthening relations with neighboring countries – president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. Iran is closely monitoring the development and strengthening of relations with neighboring countries, said Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran ahead of his visit to Tajikistan, Pezeshkian emphasized that enhancing and solidifying ties with neighboring countries is one of the primary priorities of the current Iranian government.

The Iranian President articulated that during his diplomatic engagements in Tajikistan and Russia, multifaceted discussions will transpire across diverse sectors, culminating in the formalization of agreements.

Furthermore, Iran is actively engaging in the formulation of extensive collaborative frameworks with adjacent nations, notably Iraq. Enhancing diplomatic engagement and cultivating synergistic partnerships with neighboring states continues to be a pivotal priority.

To note, President Peeshkian will embark on a visit to Tajikistan on January 15. Throughout the two-day engagement, it is anticipated that the parties will execute 20 agreements pertaining to collaborative initiatives.

