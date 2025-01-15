“SİMA İmza” integrated into 3 more platforms

The circle of partners for the SİMA next-generation digital signature, developed by “AzInTelecom” LLC, operating under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, continues to expand. The latest platforms to digitalize their services using “SİMA İmza” are “E-Legal,” “Profmart,” and “Qarabug.”

The company “E-Legal,” which provides individual and corporate legal services, has digitized the platform’s online signing service with the SİMA digital signature. Users can access various legal services on the platform using the “SİMA İmza.”

On the “Profmart” platform, individuals and legal entities wishing to provide corporate services can take advantage of online contract signing using the “SİMA İmza.” These services include tax and accounting, finance, legal services, mediation, IT, and more.

On the “Qarabug” platform, professionals conducting monitoring and research in the field of cybersecurity can use “SİMA İmza” to access the platform. Ethical hackers and institutions can also benefit from the platform.

It should be noted that SİMA eliminates citizens’ dependency on service centers, reducing the workload and costs for institutions. The ability to integrate “SİMA İmza” into any system enables users to sign documents quickly and in unlimited quantities. For detailed information about the SİMA next-generation digital signature, visit the sima.az website or contact the Call Center at 157.