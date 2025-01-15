World Ethnosport Confederation President expresses condolences to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. President of the World Ethnosport Confederation (WEC) Necmeddin Bilal Erdoğan has sent a letter of condolences to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, regarding the tragic loss of lives in the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane near the city of Aktau on December 25, 2024, which was en route from Baku to Russia's Grozny, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

I was deeply saddened to learn of the tragic plane crash on December 25th involving the Baku-Grozny flight, which resulted in the loss of precious lives. I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to you, the people of Azerbaijan, and the families affected by this devastating event.

As brothers of Azerbaijan, we share in the grief of this tragic loss, and our thoughts are with the victims' families during this incredibly difficult time. We believe that the memory of those who lost their lives in this accident will never be forgotten," the letter reads.