CNOOC, Shell announce major expansion of petrochemical complex in China

Economy Materials 15 January 2025 10:10 (UTC +04:00)
Maryana Ahmadova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. CNOOC and Shell Petrochemicals Company Limited (CSPC), a joint venture between Shell Nanhai B.V. and CNOOC Petrochemicals Investment Ltd, has announced plans to expand its petrochemical complex in Daya Bay, Huizhou, southern China, Trend reports.

The project includes the construction of a third ethylene cracker with a capacity of 1.6 million tonnes per year and downstream units producing specialty chemicals such as polycarbonates and carbonate solvents. These products are crucial for industries like agriculture, construction, healthcare, and energy storage, including the electric vehicle sector.

The expansion aims to meet China’s growing domestic demand while enhancing CSPC’s competitiveness and innovation. "For over two decades, CSPC has delivered high-value products, becoming one of China's largest petrochemical joint ventures," said Huibert Vigeveno, Shell’s Downstream Director.

Expected to be completed by 2028, the project underscores CSPC’s transformation towards premium chemical products and strengthens its partnership with CNOOC.

