Azerbaijan, Brazil deepen agricultural relations with MoU approval

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. The “Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of agriculture between the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Food Supply of the Federative Republic of Brazil” signed on September 13, 2024, in the Brazilian city of Cuiaba has been approved, Trend reports.

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree in this regard.

Once the Memorandum of Understanding enters into force, the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan must ensure the implementation of its provisions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan must send a notification to the Government of the Federative Republic of Brazil on the fulfillment of domestic procedures necessary for the entry into force of the Memorandum of Understanding.

