President Ilham Aliyev signs law amending Urban Planning and Construction Code

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a law amending the Urban Planning and Construction Code, Trend reports.

Under the amendment, the article “Chargers for electric vehicles placed on the land plot of an existing construction project (except for the construction site) or the courtyard land plot of a private residential houses" was added to the list of construction projects on a land plot owned, leased or used, the construction of which does not require a permit.