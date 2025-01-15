Qatar confirms ceasefire agreement in Gaza

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. Hamas and Israel have reached an agreement on the release of hostages and the introduction of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani said, Trend reports.

According to him, the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip will come into force on January 19.

The first stage of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip will last 42 days, during which time the conditions for the next stage will be determined.

The Qatari Prime Minister confirmed that Hamas will release 33 hostages in the first stage of the deal with Israel. The mediators act as guarantors of the continuation of negotiations to ensure the complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip.