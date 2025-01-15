Propaganda of mass falsification of history by Armenia does not serve peace and is dangerous - Azerbaijani MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. Propaganda of mass falsification of history by Armenia does not serve peace and is dangerous, said Aykhan Hajizada, Spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Trend reports.

"The world is well aware that the fabricated “Sumgayit massacres,” which was carried out through Eduard Grigorian, is nothing, but a plan designed by Armenians to justify deportation and massacres of Azerbaijanis.

Furthermore, the claims that the Armenians, who got rich at the expense of Baku oil and the wealth of Azerbaijan, and spent their earned money for the massacre of Azerbaijanis and the destruction of historical monuments, have the right to receive compensation, is just a testament of absurd thinking," said Aykhan Hajizada.