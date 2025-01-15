Halting Iran's crude oil exports remains impossible - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. Exports of Iran's crude oil, which is the main engine of economic development, cannot be stopped, the executive director of the Iranian Oil Terminal Company Abbas Asadrouz told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, Oil Terminals Company plays a fundamental role in providing 70 percent of Iran's foreign currency supplies. The company's staff continues its activities in all operational zones. Continuing crude oil exports is important for the country's economy.

Asadrouz added that Iranian Oil Terminals Company mainly operates in 5 provinces of Iran (Khuzestan, Bushehr, Hormozgan, Mazandaran, and Tehran). More than 90 percent of the country's crude oil is exported through Kharg Island, and 100 percent of gas condensate is exported through Asalouyeh.

He emphasized that the gas condensate produced by South Pars Gas Company is continuously exported.

Meanwhile, over the years, many sanctions have been imposed against Iran due to the restriction of crude oil exports.

Iranian Oil Terminals Company has 40 storage tanks at the Kharg oil terminal on Kharg Island with a total capacity of more than 20 million barrels. These storage tanks are filled with crude oil from oil zones in southern Iran via pipelines through the seabed. At the Kharg Oil Terminal, the crude oil is pumped to storage facilities, which are exported after being separated into different grades.

To note, a total of 74 oil fields and 22 gas fields are currently operating in Iran. There are 37 oil fields in the territory of the National Company of Iran's Southern Oil Zones, 14 in the territory of the Iranian Central Oil Zones Company, five in the territory of the Arvandan Oil and Gas Production Company, and 18 in the territory of the Offshore Oil Company. Additionally, the South Oil Zones National Company of Iran operates five gas fields, the Central Oil Zones Company operates 13, the Pars Oil and Gas Company operates one, and the Offshore Oil Company operates three.

Meanwhile, Iran's total hydrocarbon reserves amount to 1.2 trillion barrels. Iran can produce 340 billion barrels with existing technological equipment. Iran can utilize about 30 percent, while 70 percent remains unutilized underground.