Masdar’s renewable energy portfolio grows significantly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. Masdar, a leading force in the global clean energy sector based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has significantly expanded its renewable energy capacity, reinforcing its position as a pioneer in the industry, Trend reports.

The company’s renewable energy portfolio has grown dramatically, with operational, under-construction, and advanced pipeline projects increasing from 20GW in 2022 to 51GW by the end of 2024. This remarkable progress aligns with Masdar’s ambitious goal of reaching 100GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

In 2024 alone, Masdar deployed approximately $8 billion in equity investments and secured over $4.5 billion in project financing across nine countries. These investments facilitated the development of projects totaling more than 6.5GW of new renewable energy capacity.

Masdar’s continued expansion reflects its commitment to sustainable growth and innovation. With a presence in over 40 countries, the company remains dedicated to transforming the global energy landscape.

Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn