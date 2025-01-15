Azerbaijan's ASCO vessel successfully achieves its destination off US coast (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. The handysize-type vessel 'Khojaly', which departed from Guatemala's largest seaport, Puerto Quetzal, with a cargo of 33,000 tons of sugar, successfully arrived at its destination early this year, Trend reports via ASCO.

According to information, the vessel “Khojaly” is currently unloading at the port of Crockett, located near the city of San Francisco on the west coast of the US.

This vessel was commissioned in May last year as part of ASCO's strategy to increase its cargo transportation potential outside the Caspian Sea and diversify the geography of its operations.

The vessel Khojaly has unlimited sailing capabilities. Its deadweight is 38,593 tons, length is 180 meters, breadth is 30 meters, draft is 10.47 meters, and maximum speed is 15.7 knots. Thanks to its draft, the vessel is capable of entering numerous shallow water ports with ease, even when fully loaded.