Azerbaijani Ombudsperson calls international bodies on exile of compatriots from Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. The expulsion of about 300,000 Azerbaijanis from Armenia should be condemned as an unjust and unprecedented decision, the open letter of Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva to international organizations, ombudsmen of foreign countries, and human rights institutions said, Trend reports.

''The issue of ensuring their right to dignified and safe return should be constantly in the field of attention of the international community, and the continuation of the existing situation should be considered a threat to international peace and security," the letter notes.

The Ombudsperson urged to take decisive steps to achieve a just solution to the mentioned problem on the following issues:

1. Taking effective measures at the international level to investigate the horrifying facts contained in the confessions of the former President of Armenia;

2. Recognition of the acts of genocide committed by Armenia against Azerbaijanis due to discrimination on racial and ethno-religious grounds, ensuring the safe and dignified return of our compatriots who were ethnically cleansed and deported to West Azerbaijan (now Armenia) - to their historical homeland, thus supporting the speedy restoration of their violated rights;

3. Ensuring the protection of all fundamental rights and freedoms of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia upon their return to their historical homeland;

4. Returning property belonging to Azerbaijanis, including land plots of various purposes, paying compensation for the damage caused to them and losses caused by preventing the use of the property, reimbursing all expenses related to the restoration of ownership, and ensuring that the Government of Armenia takes other necessary measures;

5. Assessing as an international crime the systematic policy of vandalism by Armenia, namely the destruction, looting, appropriation, change of origin and purpose of property, historical, cultural and religious monuments belonging to Azerbaijanis in Armenia and in the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions of Azerbaijan during the period of their occupation, and taking the necessary steps in this regard;

6. Demand that the Government of Armenia refrain from promoting hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic and religious grounds against Azerbaijanis and, in particular, prevent the involvement of children in these activities;

7. Prohibit literature propagandizing hatred towards Azerbaijanis and used in the upbringing of the young generation;

8. Put an end to speeches of state representatives and political figures on the grounds of hatred towards Azerbaijanis and Azerbaijan.

Aliyeva expressed hope that international human rights organizations, ombudspersons of foreign countries, and human rights institutions, as well as the world community in general, will take this issue seriously and provide all possible support to the fair investigation of crimes committed by Armenia in the territory of Azerbaijan, as well as the restoration of the rights of Azerbaijanis.

