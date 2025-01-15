Uzbekistan, Lithuanian Girteka plan to establish logistics center

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 15. Uzbekistan and Lithuanian Girteka Group plan to establish a logistics center, Trend reports.

The news follows a meeting between Uzbekistan’s First Deputy Minister of Transport, Mamanbiy Omarov, and a delegation from the Lithuanian company led by Board Member and Founder Edvardas Liachovicius.

During the meeting, the parties explored opportunities for implementing new projects to attract foreign investment into Uzbekistan's transport and logistics system. They also deliberated on initiatives for training and retraining drivers and managers in international road transport operations.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan is set to increase the share of domestic companies providing freight forwarding services in the transport and logistics sector.

Currently, a significant portion of freight forwarding services, which connect shippers with carriers, is handled by foreign companies in Uzbekistan. To support local freight forwarders, the government has announced that value-added tax (VAT) will no longer be applied to their services in international transportation. This initiative aims to raise the share of domestic companies in the sector to 45–50 percent.