Azerbaijan Transport and Communications Holding’s charter approved

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. The charter of the Azerbaijan Transport and Communications Holding (AZCON) public legal entity has been approved, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the relevant decree in line with this decision.

The document stipulates that state enterprises listed in the "List of state enterprises, as well as economic societies and public legal entities with a state share, to be transferred for management under the Azerbaijan Transport and Communications Holding (AZCON) public legal entity are included in the structure of AZCON.

The decree also introduces an amendment to a 2007 decree regarding the protection and efficient use of state property, specifying that the provisions of this decree do not apply to AZCON regarding the transferred state enterprises and entities under its management.

An addition has been made to Article 599 (Volume I) of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan's decree dated June 6, 2007, No. 586, "On Improving the Protection and Effective Use of State Property." Part 8-2 now reads:

"8-2. The provisions of this decree shall not apply to the Azerbaijan Transport and Communications Holding (AZCON) concerning state-owned enterprises transferred to its ownership and management, nor to business companies and legal entities of public law with a state share."

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport have been tasked with addressing issues arising from the decree.

The charter of AZCON is available for review via the provided link.