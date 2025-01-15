Uzbekistan, UAE strengthen collaboration via strategic partnership declaration

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 15. Uzbekistan and the UAE have put pen to paper on a declaration to kick off a strategic partnership, Trend reports.

During a business meeting between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, several important documents were signed following their negotiations. These documents include:

Declaration on the establishment of a strategic partnership;

Intergovernmental Agreement on the mutual promotion and protection of investments;

Intergovernmental Agreement on financial and technical cooperation;

Agreement on cooperation in the field of standardization, metrology, and conformity assessment;

Interdepartmental agreements on investment cooperation, industrial and advanced technology cooperation, justice, agriculture and food security, and mineral resources;

Protocol on cooperation in the field of culture, Agreement on cooperation between diplomatic academies, and others.

To note, the President of Uzbekistan is on a working visit to the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, where he participated in the official opening of "Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week" and the Zayed Sustainability Prize award ceremony.