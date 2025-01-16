EU welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement, stresses need for two-state solution

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. The EU remains committed to a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace based on the two-state solution, said António Costa, President of the European Council, following Gaza ceasefire, Trend reports.

"I welcome the ceasefire and hostage release deal reached today. I hope this deal brings the suffering of civilians to an end and that those in captivity can be reunited with their loved ones.

It should allow for immediate access to much-needed humanitarian relief and create the conditions for Gaza’s recovery and reconstruction," he added in a statement on X.