Kazakh Tengizchevroil wraps up maintenance operations at Tengiz field

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 15. Tengizchevroil (TCO), the largest oil and gas producer in Kazakhstan, has completed maintenance at the Tengiz field, Trend reports.

The Tengiz field is expected to reach full production capacity after maintenance by January 18. In November 2024, the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan reported that the country plans to fully restore oil production at the field by the beginning of December.

To note, the main shareholder of TCO is the American company Chevron (50 percent), with shares also held by Exxon Mobil (25 percent), KazMunayGas (20 percent), and Lukoil (5 percent). Tengiz is the largest oil and gas field in Kazakhstan, located in the Atyrau region, with oil reserves of 3.1 billion tons.