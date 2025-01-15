Azerbaijan allocates financial aid to religious structures - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on providing financial assistance to religious structures in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The decree was signed in order to support the activity of religious confessions existing in the country, as well as further development of inter-religious solidarity, development of work on religious education in accordance with modern requirements, and strengthening the promotion of progressive spiritual and moral values.

According to the document, for rendering financial assistance to religious organizations in Azerbaijan from the reserve fund of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan provided for in the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025, the Caucasus Muslims Office is allocated 3 million manat ($1.7 million), 350,000 manat ($205,828) - the religious structure of Baku-Azerbaijan Diocese of the Russian Orthodox Church, 350,000 manat ($205,828) - Baku Religious Community of Mountain Jews, 350,000 manat ($205,828) - Baku Religious Community of European Jews, 350,000 manat ($205,828) - Baku religious community of Sephardic Jews, 350,000 manat ($205,828) - religious structure of Apostolic Prefecture of Catholic Church in Azerbaijan, 350,000 manat ($205,828) - Albanian-Udi Christian religious community of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as 350,000 manat ($205,828) have been allocated for material support of other non-Islamic religious communities to the Fund for Propaganda of Spiritual Values under the State Committee for Work with Religious Structures.

The Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan must provide funding in the amount specified in this order.