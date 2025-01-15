Uzbekistan, ADB discuss enhanced collaboration in technical regulation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 15. Uzbekistan’s Agency for Technical Regulation and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) discussed avenues for expanding bilateral cooperation, the agency told Trend.

During the meeting, the sides reviewed the role of standards in accessing markets of World Trade Organization (WTO) member countries, aligning national legislation with WTO agreements, rules, and norms by engaging international experts, as well as ADB’s technical assistance and grants. Discussions also highlighted the European Union's GSP+ Generalized System of Preferences and the preparation of qualified personnel in the field of technical regulation.

A presentation was made on the establishment of modern laboratories to support green energy, ensure product safety and quality, and advance areas such as construction materials, electrical engineering, and energy efficiency.

Both parties also underscored the potential for strengthening dialogue and fostering beneficial partnerships in both bilateral and multilateral formats and reached an agreement to further develop and expand their collaboration.

Earlier, the ADB allocated technical assistance for the Enhancing Outcomes of the Nature Solutions Finance Hub (NSFH) for Asia and the Pacific project engaging Uzbekistan.

According to the statement, the main objectives include mobilizing financing, developing institutional capacity, and engaging the private sector.