President Ilham Aliyev approves changes to law “About bases of finance of municipalities”

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a law approving amendments to the law "About bases of finance of municipalities", Trend reports.

Under the amendment, the revenues and expenditures of the municipal budget will be reflected in the information system of the authority responsible for administrative control over the activities of municipal entities.

Thus, municipal budget expenditures will be carried out through this information system, and corresponding payments will be facilitated through payment service providers.

The head of state signed a decree introducing amendments to certain decrees related to the implementation of the relevant law.