Azerbaijan tallies its gas exports to Europe in 2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. Azerbaijan exported 12.9 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas to Europe in 2024, the country's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

He said that Azerbaijan's total gas exports grew by 5.8 percent from 2023, reaching 25.2 bcm of gas.

Out of this volume, 9.9 bcm accounted for Türkiye, including 5.6 bcm through Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), and 2.4 bcm - Georgia.

To note, Türkiye and Georgia have been receiving gas from Azerbaijan since 2007, while Europe - since December 2020.

