Azerbaijan rolls out its first national cryptocurrency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. The PortCoin cryptocurrency has been launched in Azerbaijan, Founder of Mobile Payment Solutions OOO Telman Akhundov said during the presentation of the first national cryptocurrency in the country, Trend reports.

“Mobile Payment Solutions, the owner of the Portmanat brand, has introduced its own cryptocurrency called PortCoin. Portmanat users can now buy and sell cryptocurrency through the online e-wallet platform. In addition, the platform allows easy conversion of funds from foreign crypto wallets to Azerbaijani manats. PortCoin cryptocurrency (PTC) was created as part of the introduction of modern financial technologies based on digital assets and blockchain technology. It complies with the BEP-20 standard and operates on the Binance Smart Chain platform,” he said.

He claims that the PortCoin cryptocurrency has been put through its paces since November 2024, operating under a special regulatory regime (sandbox) with the watchful eye of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

To note, Mobile Payment Solutions LLC has been granted license No. EPT-005 by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan as of July 8, 2024.

