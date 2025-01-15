Azerbaijani army conducts regular training camps with conscripts (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaija

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. Under the training plan for 2025, the next training session involving a group of reservists called from the reserve within the framework of joint actions with the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription is being held, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Reservists receive military uniforms and other supplies following their registration and medical examinations.

Educational discussions are held to convey safety regulations, and they have been informed of safety rules.

Throughout the session, various tasks will be carried out to increase the level of combat readiness of reservists and improve their practical skills.

