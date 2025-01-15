Kyrgyz ministry extends temporary price regulation on coal

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 15. The Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan has announced the extension of temporary state regulation on coal prices until February 15, 2025, Trend reports.

To maintain price stability, the government has set maximum retail coal prices for all regions of the country. These regulated prices are intended to protect consumers from market volatility and ensure that coal remains affordable for households and businesses, especially during the colder months when demand for heating is highest.

The price of coal in Kyrgyzstan is influenced by several factors, including the distance from mining sites, the method of extraction, and storage and distribution conditions.

The further coal has to be transported from the mining location to the point of sale, the higher the costs due to transportation expenses.

According to the ministry, coal extracted from open-pit mines, such as those at Kara-Keche, tends to have lower production costs. In contrast, coal mined manually from shafts, as seen in locations like Zhyrgalan and Sulukta, generally incurs higher costs due to the labor-intensive methods employed.

Special storage facilities and the logistics involved in the distribution of coal can further increase the final price for consumers.

Prices for coal vary significantly across different regions of Kyrgyzstan. The lowest coal price is currently recorded in the Jumgal district of Naryn Province, where coal costs 3,900 soms ($44) per tonne. In contrast, the highest price for locally mined coal is seen in the city of Balykchy, Issyk-Kul Region, where coal from the Zhyrgalan pit is priced at 10,200 soms ($116) per tonne.

Imported coal is generally more affordable in the Chuy region, with prices at 6,300 soms ($72) per tonne. However, imported coal is most expensive in the Talas region, where prices can reach up to 9,600 soms ($109) per tonne.

In the southern regions of the country, coal prices range from 4,200 soms ($48) per tonne in the Chon-Alai district to 9,000 soms ($102) per tonne in the cities of Kyzyl-Kiya and Kadamjay.