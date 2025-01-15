Caucasus Muslims Office receives state finances in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. As previously reported, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree providing financial assistance to religious institutions in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The decree allocates 3 (three) million manat ($1.7 million) from the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Reserve Fund in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025, as specified in the state budget of Azerbaijan, to the Caucasus Muslims Department.

Notably, the decree is designed to bolster the operational frameworks of established religious entities within the nation, cultivate interreligious cohesion, elevate the standards of religious and educational initiatives in accordance with contemporary exigencies, and amplify endeavors aimed at advancing progressive spiritual and ethical paradigms.

