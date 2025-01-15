Russian Investigative Committee orders examination into AZAL plane crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. The Russian Investigative Committee has appointed an expert examination to assess the actions of the air defense command, the air traffic management system, and dispatchers after the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane in Aktau, Trend reports.

“A comprehensive commission organizational and technical forensic examination has been appointed to assess the actions of dispatch service officials, the air traffic management system, and the air defense,” the Russian Investigative Committee said.

The Investigative Committee noted that the investigation is working on all possible versions of the causes of the tragedy. The Russian Investigative Committee and the Interstate Aviation Committee are studying the black boxes of the plane.

“The investigation has established cooperation with the competent authorities of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Kazakhstan. In cooperation with specialists from the Interstate Aviation Committee, the data from the aircraft recorders obtained at the Brazilian Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aviation Accidents are being studied,” the Russian Investigative Committee said.

The crew’s conversations with dispatchers in Grozny, Makhachkala, and Mineralnye Vody are also being analyzed. The condition of the plane and other material evidence in the criminal case are being studied.