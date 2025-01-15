Iran asserts no military coalition intentions in strategic co-op agreement with Russia - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. The comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement to be signed between Iran and Russia is not intended as a military coalition or for any specific purpose, said Iran’s Foreign Minister, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, to Iranian media, Trend reports.

Araghchi explained that the agreement is broad and inclusive, covering all aspects, with a particularly strong focus on economic matters. The document includes areas such as trade, investment, industry, agriculture, and more.

The primary objective, Araghchi emphasized, is to define the long-term prospects of relations between the two countries and to confirm their mutual interest in expanding comprehensive cooperation.

Araghchi added that, as part of this framework, contracts will be signed between the two nations. This document serves as a framework for cooperation between the two countries.

The Iranian minister also clarified that the agreement will not impose any restrictions on either country’s relations with third parties. Iran is ready to negotiate with any country based on mutual respect, as long as it serves its national interests. If there is a principle of mutual benefit with other countries, Iran is open to signing similar agreements, he noted.

However, he acknowledged that relations with some countries are more complex, and such agreements may require more time to be signed.

Araghchi also pointed out that discussions on the current agreement have been ongoing for nearly four years and that the document represents Iran's national decision.

To note, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is set to visit Moscow, Russia, on January 17, where the comprehensive strategic cooperation document between Iran and Russia is expected to be signed.