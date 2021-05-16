Ankara Commission investigating crimes committed during Karabakh war holds first meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16

Trend:

The first video conference meeting of the Ankara Commission for Investigation of Crimes Committed during the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war was held, Trend reports on May 16.

Chairman of the commission Salih Kurt, former ambassador of Turkey to Azerbaijan, member of the board of the commission Hulusi Kilic, retired Turkish general, chairman of the investigation group Yucel Karauz, Russian historian and political analyst Oleg Kuznetsov, writer-publicist Muslim Akturk, attorney Mustafa Kuran and others delivered speeches at the beginning of the meeting.

While expressing confidence that the commission will fulfill its mission with dignity, Kurt said that the commission will be recognized as a messenger of justice thanks to the expansion of its activity.

By assessing the victorious Azerbaijani troops’ liberation of the Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia as a historical event, Kilic stressed that everyone's moral duty is to investigate the merciless destruction and war crimes committed by Armenia.

Karauz expressed confidence that the commission will achieve its goals.

Then Chief Adviser to the Turkish president, researcher Seyit Sertcelik shared the views on the Russian archives, which he researched for eight years.

It was noted that Armenia did not have the central state archive. It was created on the basis of copies of the Russian archives.

The next meeting of the commission is scheduled for May 18.