Russian Navy's Caspian Fleet arrive in Baku port

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.18

Trend:

The Astrakhan and Anatoly Guzhvin ships of the Russian Navy’s Caspian Fleet arrived in Baku on Sept.18 with an unofficial friendly visit, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, during the visit, it’s planned to receive the Russian delegation by the command of the Azerbaijani Navy, as well as to discuss issues of military cooperation.

Moreover, it’s planned to organize an excursion around Baku for the Russian Navy crews in order to familiarize them with the cultural and historical monuments of the Azerbaijani capital, as well as hold a friendly volleyball match.

The visit will last until September 20.