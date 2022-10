BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. Planting of mines by Armenia on the territory of Azerbaijan must be condemned, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov tweeted, Trend reports.

"Two more Azerbaijani civilians severely injured as a result of landmine explosion. 259 people became victims since the end of war. Deliberate and continued planting landmines by Armenia in Azerbaijan’s territories must be addressed and condemned!," the tweet said.