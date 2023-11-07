Azerbaijani Army becoming stronger, more advanced, thanks to President Ilham Aliyev - ex-Turkish ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. By order of President Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani Army has been modernized, strengthened and ensures Azerbaijan's security, Former Turkish ambassador to Azerbaijan, representative of İMZA Social Development Support Public Association in Türkiye, co-chairman of the Union of Elders of Türkiye and Turkic World, Hulusi Kilic told Trend.

"Azerbaijan's victory in the second Karabakh war is a historic achievement, the crown of all achievements. Today Azerbaijan is a strong country of the South Caucasus, which always wishes peace and stability in the region. Azerbaijan's economy is also strengthening day by day. Because the country is headed by a very strong leader - President Ilham Aliyev," he said.

"Victories are not easy, they are achieved by the unity of the people under the leadership of a strong leader and the strength of the army. This victory is also celebrated in Turkic states, as the liberation of Karabakh from occupation is a holiday for each of us," Kilic added.

Shusha, which has great spiritual significance for the Azerbaijani people, was liberated from Armenian occupation on November 8, 2020, during the second Karabakh war of Azerbaijan. The liberation of Shusha was the culmination of the 44-day second Karabakh war. By the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dated December 3, 2020, November 8 is annually marked as Victory Day in Azerbaijan.

