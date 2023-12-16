Azerbaijani Central Election Commission members sent to Khankendi - chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) members were sent to Khankendi yesterday, the CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov said at the commission's meeting held today, Trend reports.

In addition, according to him, members of the commission have already informed where the polling stations will be located in the village of Aghali.

“The polling stations there will be a model for polling stations in other places. From Khankendi, the city of Shusha, Lachin, we'll demonstrate to the world that we have created polling stations in places where restoration work is underway,” he said.

The commission's head also called on the media to better cover the election in the liberated territories.

On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel