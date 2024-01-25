Azerbaijani court extends arrest of Armenian separatists (Updated)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. The arrest of Araik Harutyunyan, Arkady Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, and others was extended by 4 months, Trend reports.

The submissions from the Investigative Department of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan, along with the prosecutor overseeing the procedural management of the preliminary investigation, were reviewed concerning the individuals formerly detained by law enforcement agencies in Azerbaijan. These individuals include the former "presidents" of the separatist regime in Karabakh — Arkady Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, and Araik Harutyunyan. The investigation also involves the former "Minister of Foreign Affairs" David Babayan, the "chairman of parliament" David Ishkhanyan, and generals Leva Mnatsakanyan and David Manukyan.

The presented materials were considered in the Binagadi District Court.

The court satisfied the submissions and extended the arrest period for each of them for another 4 months.

A total of 15 members of the separatist regime are currently undergoing legal proceedings in a criminal case, with the investigation being pursued by a collaborative team from the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Security Service. Over several years, the General Prosecutor's Office has initiated criminal cases against these individuals, leading to their inclusion on the international wanted list.

In the aftermath of anti-terrorism measures in Karabakh last year, law enforcement agencies detained and transferred to Baku several key figures from the former separatist regime. Among those apprehended were the ex-"presidents" Arkady Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, and Araik Harutyunyan, former "foreign minister" David Babayan, "chairman of the parliament" David Ishkhanyan, as well as generals Leva Mnatsakanyan and David Manukyan. Additionally, the former "state minister" Ruben Vardanyan was also arrested in connection with these events.

The separatists currently held in the State Security Service detention center face a range of serious charges, including crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing of terrorism, murder, the formation of illegal armed groups, and various other criminal offenses.

Regarding Ruben Vardanyan, who remains under investigation by the State Security Service, the Sabail District Court recently decided to extend his arrest for an additional four months.