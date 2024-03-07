Azerbaijan talks surge in recent presidential election's voter turnout abroad since 2018 (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. The number of Azerbaijani citizens who voted abroad in the recent presidential election doubled from the previous election (held in 2018), the Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said during a meeting of the CEC, Trend reports.

Panahov emphasized that the CEC and the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan cooperated effectively during the election.

"This was a historic election due to its conduct for the first time across the internationally recognized territory of the country," he noted.

The official also pointed out that the upcoming municipal election will also take place for the first time in the liberated territories: Shusha, Lachin, Zangilan's Aghali village, Aghdara, and Fuzuli.

"For us, the main issue is the readiness of the election commissions for this process," he added.

Azerbaijan held the extraordinary presidential election on February 7, 2024.

A total of 7 candidates competed in the election. The final results of the election were announced by CEC on February 11. Ilham Aliyev won the election with 92.12% (4,567,458) of votes.

According to CEC data, Zahid Oruj received 2.17 percent of the votes (107,632 votes), Fazil Mustafa received 1.99 percent (98,421 votes), Gudrat Hasanguliyev received 1.72 percent (85,411 votes), Razi Nurullayev received 0.80 percent (39,643 votes), Elshad Musayev received 0.66 percent (32,885 votes), and Fuad Aliyev received 0.54 percent (26,517 votes).

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel