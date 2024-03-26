Toivo Klaar can’t get rid of biases - Azerbaijani MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26. EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar can’t get rid of biases, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada said, Trend reports.

"Mr. Toivo Klaar can’t get rid of biases and only sees the evils in the legitimate discourse about the return of Azerbaijani villages, while totally ignores calls to fight for continuation of illegal occupation in Armenian media.

FYI, the villages are not a matter of territorial dispute," he said.

Earlier Toivo Klaar made a biased statement. He noted that “threats against Armenia in the Azerbaijani media are unacceptable.”