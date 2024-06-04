President of Türkiye sends letter to participants of Baku Energy Week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan has sent a letter to the participants of Baku Energy Week, Trend reports.

"Dear participants.

Dear guests.

My warm greetings to you all.

I do hope that all the events organized within the framework of the Baku Energy Week will lead to positive results. I also hope that this important event will deepen our cooperation and contribute to peace and stability in our region.

Our close relations with Azerbaijan in the field of energy and indeed all other fields are very strong. Our many years of cooperation crowned with infrastructure projects such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum and TANAP pipelines have not only benefited Türkiye and Azerbaijan, but also made important contributions to the energy security of the region and Europe.

The delivery of Turkmenistan's gas to Türkiye and Europe through our joint efforts, as well as the expansion of TANAP's capacity, are only a matter of time. The success of our activities in these areas will certainly be another milestone achievement for Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

As a part of the Turkic world, we are interested in raising and deepening cooperation between our countries in the political, economic, trade, security, military, defense industry, transport, healthcare, education, culture, and energy fields. I would also like to take this opportunity to express my satisfaction with the fact that the next Summit of the Organization of Turkic States will be hosted by Azerbaijan in Shusha next month.

The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, the backbone of the Middle Corridor, which puts the historical Silk Road on rails, is of strategic importance from the point of view of the development of the regional transport network.

Our two countries are strengthening cooperation in renewable energy, new technologies and diversification of energy sources. We aim to complete electricity exports through Nakhchivan and the Igdir-Nakhchivan natural gas pipeline projects in the near future. We are determined to continue our activities to ensure peace and prosperity that will rest on the basis of sustainable peace and stability in the South Caucasus. I welcome the recent positive innovations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and want to state again that we view the peace agreement to be signed as a historic opportunity for the future of the region.

Taking this opportunity, I would like to once again congratulate brotherly Azerbaijan on the occasion of hosting the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, COP29, which will be held in Baku on November 11-22, 2024, and express our readiness to provide any support in the process of preparations for the conference.

I wish success to all participants of the Baku Energy Week, as it will closely monitor the dynamic developments in the field of energy, express my gratitude to my brother President Ilham Aliyev and send my greetings and most sincere feelings to all of you," the letter reads.