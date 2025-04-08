Azerbaijan, Iran witness major surge in bilateral trade

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8.​ Trade between Azerbaijan and Iran took off like a rocket, jumping by over 32 percent in 2024, Trend reports.

The communiqué was disseminated during a meeting on April 8, featuring Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh, who is currently engaged in an official visit to Azerbaijan.

Mustafayev expressed satisfaction with the trade growth, noting that both sides had worked closely to achieve a marked increase in mutual trade turnover.