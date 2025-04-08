Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan, Iran witness major surge in bilateral trade

Economy Materials 8 April 2025 19:08 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8.​ Trade between Azerbaijan and Iran took off like a rocket, jumping by over 32 percent in 2024, Trend reports.

The communiqué was disseminated during a meeting on April 8, featuring Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh, who is currently engaged in an official visit to Azerbaijan.

Mustafayev expressed satisfaction with the trade growth, noting that both sides had worked closely to achieve a marked increase in mutual trade turnover.

The meeting highlighted that, in line with the directives from the presidents of both countries, the governments have been working together to fully realize the existing potential and further enhance trade relations.

In addition to trade, the discussion also centered on boosting investment ties, with particular emphasis on Iranian-invested commercial entities operating across key sectors in Azerbaijan, including industry, agriculture, transportation, construction, and services.

