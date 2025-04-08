Azerbaijan, Iran witness major surge in bilateral trade

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. Trade between
Azerbaijan and Iran took off like a rocket, jumping by over 32
percent in 2024, Trend reports.
The communiqué was disseminated during a meeting on April 8,
featuring Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and
Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh, who
is currently engaged in an official visit to Azerbaijan.
Mustafayev expressed satisfaction with the trade growth, noting
that both sides had worked closely to achieve a marked increase in
mutual trade turnover.
The meeting highlighted that, in line with the directives from
the presidents of both countries, the governments have been working
together to fully realize the existing potential and further
enhance trade relations.
In addition to trade, the discussion also centered on boosting
investment ties, with particular emphasis on Iranian-invested
commercial entities operating across key sectors in Azerbaijan,
including industry, agriculture, transportation, construction, and
services.
