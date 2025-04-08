OTS Health Ministers' next meeting casts light on topical issues (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. A meeting took place between Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and the health ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) member states and observers on the sidelines of the 5th Meeting of the Health Ministers of the Member States and Observers of the OTS, Trend reports via the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan.

The meeting emphasized dynamic development of relations between the countries and highlighted the exceptional attention and support of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to this issue.

The Minister of Health of Azerbaijan Teymur Musayev expressed gratitude to the staff of the Ministry of Health and other government bodies of Kazakhstan, as well as to all citizens of the brotherly country who provided timely assistance to those affected by the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane near Aktau on December 25 last year, which was performing a passenger flight from Baku to Grozny.

It was noted that, in addition to bilateral relations between our countries, successful cooperation continues on international platforms.

The Azerbaijani minister expressed gratitude for Kazakhstan’s support of initiatives put forward by our country within the framework of the OTS.

A meeting was also held with Tamara Duisenova, the Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The meeting emphasized the dynamic development of the relations between OTS countries in various spheres, including healthcare, in recent years.

As part of the event, Musayev held several bilateral meetings.

During a meeting with the Minister of Health of Kazakhstan Akmaral Alnazarova, issues related to the accreditation of medical organizations, providing emergency medical care during emergencies, the current state of cooperation in healthcare and medical science, and potential development prospects were discussed.

A meeting also took place between Musayev and WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Henri Kluge.

During the meeting, both sides positively assessed the effective cooperation between Azerbaijan and the WHO.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel