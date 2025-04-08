New power line to link Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan with its East Zangezur via Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8.​ A significant energy infrastructure project is set to link Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic with the country's East Zangezur region through Iranian territory, Trend reports.

The construction of a new power transmission line, which was announced on April 8, aims to enhance energy security and deepen bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran.

The announcement came during a meeting between Shahin Mustafayev, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister, and Farzaneh Sadegh, Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development. Both officials, who co-chair the State Commission for Economic, Trade, and Humanitarian Cooperation between the two countries, expressed confidence that the project would play a crucial role in boosting regional energy stability.

This power line will not only ensure energy security but will also serve as a vital step in strengthening the energy ties between our nations.

The new power line is expected to have a significant impact on both Azerbaijan’s and Iran’s energy networks, fostering greater regional collaboration in the process.

