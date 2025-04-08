Azerbaijani wrestlers successfully perform at European Championship (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. The European Wrestling Championships, currently underway in Bratislava, Slovakia, saw freestyle wrestlers join the competition on its second day, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan’s wrestling team had a strong showing, with nine athletes taking to the mat. Two wrestlers secured spots in the final and will compete for gold tomorrow, while three others earned bronze medals.

Freestyle Wrestling Results:

57 kg: Islam Bazarganov won his bronze medal match against Ivaylo Tisov from Bulgaria with a commanding 12:2 victory, marking Azerbaijan's first medal at the European Championship.

61 kg: Nureddin Novruzov faced Zelimkhan Abakarov of Albania in the quarterfinals but lost 2:11, eliminating his chances for a bronze as his opponent did not reach the final.

65 kg: Ali Rahimzade won the bronze after defeating Andrey Svirid from Ukraine 4:0 in his medal bout.

70 kg: Kenan Heybatov earned a bronze medal by defeating the world and European champion, Hungarian Ismail Musukaev, 5:2.

74 kg: Aganazar Novruzov started strong with a 10:0 victory over Yegor Akulich (UWW) in the 1/8 finals and later triumphed 5:3 over Georgiy Elbakidze (Georgia) in the quarterfinals. However, he lost 0:6 to Chermen Valiev of Albania in the semifinals. He will compete for bronze against Ramazan Ramazanov from Bulgaria tomorrow.

79 kg: Orhan Abasov was defeated 3:4 by Aksarbek Gulaev of Slovakia in the consolation round, missing out on a medal.

86 kg: Arseniy Dzhioev lost 1:2 to Artur Naifonov (UWW) in his opening match.

92 kg: Osman Nurmagomedov advanced to the semifinals with a dominant 11:0 victory over Denis Sakhalyuk (Ukraine), followed by a 10:0 win over Yaroslav Yadkovsky (UWW). He secured a spot in the final with a 5:2 victory over Miriani Maisuradze from Georgia and will face Dauren Kurugliev from Greece in the gold medal match.

125 kg: Georgi Meshvildishvili reached the semifinals after defeating Vladislav Baytsayev (Hungary) 5:0 and Yanis Khramyankov (UWW) 8:5. He will face Solomon Manashvili from Georgia in the final.

The European Championship matches, taking place at the X-Bionic Sports Complex, will continue daily. The semi-finals begin at 18:45 Baku time, followed by the medal matches at 20:00.

